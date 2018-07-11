WWE signs new TV deal with FOX+ in Philippines

WWE today announced a new television deal with FOX Networks Group Asia to broadcast Monday Night Raw exclusively on FOX+ in the Philippines.

Beginning next week, Raw will stream live on FOX+ at 8AM on Tuesdays in the Philippines with a same day, primetime re-air on FOX Sports at 8PM. Additionally, each week, FOX+ will stream on demand WWE weekly highlight shows Afterburn, Experience and This Week.

“We are very excited to bring more of the best content to our viewers in the Philippines with the exclusive live streaming of Raw through FOX+,” said Jude Turcuato, General Manager for FOX Networks Group Philippines. “Having this partnership with WWE further strengthens FNG’s push to make FOX+ the best go-to OTT entertainment platform in the country.”

“FOX Networks Group Asia shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. “This partnership to stream Raw live in the Philippines on FOX+ allows us to deliver action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to our fans throughout the country.”

FOX+ is FOX Networks Group Asia’s (FNG) video-streaming service and is available on Android and iOS devices as well as on Apple TV and select Android TVs. A free 30-day trial is available for new subscribers.

