WWE reportedly considering producing a women’s show

Jul 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

5 Responses

  1. James says:
    July 11, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Well, SmackDown! was originally supposed to be an all-women’s show.

  2. John says:
    July 11, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    That’s awesome I would definitely tune in. When the show is specifically for women we will finally see personality out of them since it’s not like raw or smackdown where it’s heavily reliant on men. The show will also feel and be unique

  3. James from the Sewer says:
    July 11, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    @James

    Errrm… no?

  4. Kyle Christie says:
    July 11, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Because making the ridiculous amount of shows you have right now good and consistently entertaining shouldn’t be a priority at all, right? Nah, lets just make more and more content that won’t actually do anything for the talent involved. Much like over 50% of Extreme Rules this Sunday, the people are just getting participation awards. It’s pathetic.

  5. Havok says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    If it’s a one time deal, I can see it being a success. A network special 2 hours long called something stupid like Ladie’s Night. Both champions defend and a few filler matches.

