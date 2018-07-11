This Day In Wrestling History – July 11th

1971 – Alberto Munoz defeats Karloff Lagarde, to win the NWA World Welterweight Championship.

1987 – In a Steel Cage Match, Lex Luger defeats Nikita Koloff, to win the NWA United States Championship.

1987 – Ted DiBiase & Stan Hansen defeat Tiger Mask II & Jumbo Tsuruta, to win the PWF World Tag Team Championship.

1988 – Villano III defeats Rambo, to win the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship.

1989 – Stan Hansen & Genichiro Tenryu defeat Yoshiaki Yatsu & Jumbo Tsuruta, to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

1999 – WCW Bash at the Beach is held in Fort Lauderdale, FL in front of 13,624 fans.

Dark Match: C.G. Afi & Jeremy Lopez defeat Jamie Howard & Jet Jaguar.

PPV:

– Ernest Miller (with Sonny Onoo) defeats Disco Inferno.

– Rick Steiner defeats Van Hammer, to retain the WCW World Television Championship.

– David Flair (with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Asya, & Samantha) defeats Dean Malenko, to retain the United States Championship.

– In an 8-man tag team Elimination Match, The No Limit Soldiers (Konnan, Swoll, Brad Armstrong, & Rey Mysterio, Jr.) defeat The West Texas Rednecks (Barry Windham, Kendall Windham, Curt Hennig, & Bobby Duncum, Jr.).

– Fit Finlay wins the Junkyard Invitational.

– In a Handicap Match, The Jersey Triad (Bam Bam Bigelow, Diamond Dallas Page, & Chris Kanyon) defeat Chris Benoit & Perry Saturn, to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

– In a Boxing Match, Buff Bagwwell (with Judy Bagwell) defeats Roddy Piper (with Ric Flair). Mills Lane served as special guest referee.

– In a tag team match with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, Randy Savage & Sid Vicious defeat Kevin Nash & Sting. Savage pins Nash to become the new World Champion.

2004 – WWE Vengeance, a RAW-exclusive pay-per-view, is held in Hartford, CT in front of 7,000 fans.

Sunday Night Heat: Tyson Tomko (with Trish Stratus) defeats Val Venis (with Nidia). PPV: – Rhyno & Tajiri defeat Garrison Cade & Jonathan Coachman. – Batista defeats Chris Jericho. – La Resistance (Rob Conway & Sylvain Grenier) defeat Ric Flair & Eugene via disqualification, to retain the World Tag Team Championship. – Matt Hardy defeats Kane in a No Disqualification Match. – Edge defeats Randy Orton, to win the Intercontinental Championship. – Victoria defeats Molly Holly, to become the #1 contender for the WWE Women’s Championship. – Chris Benoit defeats Triple H, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

2004 – Larry Sweeney defeats Jigsaw, to win the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup II Tournament.

2009 – In a six-way match, Ryan McBride defeats Adam Carelle, Aden Chambers, Kenny Dykstra, Kirby Mack, and Qenaan Creed, to win the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup.

2010 – TNA Victory Road is held in Orlando in front of 1,100 fans.

– In an Ultimate X Match, Douglas Williams defeats Brian Kendrick via submission, to retain the X Division Championship.

– In a Three-Way Match, Brother Ray defeats Brother Devon and Jesse Neal. – In a Title vs. Career Match, Angelina Love defeats Madison Rayne, via disqualification, to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion. In this match the title could change hands via disqualification if Velvet Sky or Lacey Von Erich interfered in the match. – Fortune (AJ Styles & Kazarian) defeat Samoa Joe & Rob Terry. – Hernandez defeats Matt Morgan in a Steel Cage Match. – Jay Lethal defeats Ric Flair. – The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeat Beer Money, Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode), to win the vacant TNA World Tag Team Championship. – Kurt Angle defeats D’Angelo Dinero. – In a Four-Way Match, Rob Van Dam defeats Abyss, Jeff Hardy, and Mr. Anderson, to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

2010 – Masato Yoshino defeats Yamato, to win the Dragon Gate ‘Open the Dream Gate’ Championship.

2011 – The Sheik is stripped of the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, for refusing to defend the title against Adam Pearce on July 31st.

2015 – At Combat Zone Wrestling’s New Heights event, Tim Donst defeats Joe Gacy, to win the CZW Wired Television Championship. And in a Four-Way Match, Team Tremendous (Bill Carr & Dan Barry) defeat The Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver), Oi4K (Jake & Dave Crist), and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), to win the CZW World Tag Team Championship.

2015 – Leva Bates defeats Hania the Howling Huntress, to win the vacant WSU Spirit Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 2005 Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Inductee, Dick ‘The Destroyer’ Beyer (88 years old); former WCW World Tag Team Champion, Butch Reed (64 years old); indie wrestler Foxx Vinyer (33 years old); and former WWE Tag Team Champion, Tyson Kidd (38 years old).

Today would’ve been the 76th birthday for 1999 East Tennessee Wrestling Hall of Fame Inductee, Jim White.

