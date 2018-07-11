Tenille Dashwood: “women’s wrestling is really having a boom right now”

Jul 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“It’s taken a long time to get there, but women’s wrestling is really having a boom right now. It’s everything – it’s the production of the shows, it’s having opportunities for the women, and the women delivering on those opportunities. I’ve been fortunate enough to main event a number of the shows that I’ve been on since I started the independents at the beginning of this year. That’s a huge opportunity for me, and somewhere I can showcase just how much I love wrestling, and how fortunate I am to be in this position.”

source: illawarramercury.com

