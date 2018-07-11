Source: Rusev is a place holder for AJ Styles

Jul 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: AJ Styles, Rusev
okay that’s a good idea no sarcasm seriously
Joe has to be the one to take the title off AJ IMO… would keep the feud going, and then, depending on where Bryan is at with the company, maybe a big wrestle mania run where Bryan takes on Joe in the main event to win the title, cap off his comeback story etc… Smackdown’s main event scene is killing Raw at the moment, so many good options for feuds and champions whereas Raw seems stale due to the Lesnar thing… time to take the belt off him and make it mean something again
