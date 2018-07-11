ROH Dojo Partners with Four Internationally Recognized Training Schools

The ROH Dojo is proud to announce its affiliation with four of the top, internationally-recognized wrestling schools in the world. The World Famous Monster Factory, Team 3D Academy, Maryland Championship Wrestling, and the Power Factory will provide a pipeline of talent and well over 150 years combined in professional wrestling among their trainers and lineages.

The World Famous Monster Factory has produced numerous World Champions seen on television since the late 1970s, with Larry Sharpe training some of the day’s top stars before the Monster Factory officially launched in Paulsboro, NJ 1983 under its historic name. With a lineage that includes the Big Show, Sheamus, Bam Bam Bigelow, Tatanka, and King Kong Bundy, ROH alumni like Raven, Cliff Compton, and Sonjay Dutt, and current ROH stars like ROH World Television Champion Punishment Martinez, Coast 2 Coast, and Gabby Ortiz, the Monster Factory, led by Danny Cage, possess one of the longest and most accomplished lineages of alumni of any school in the country.

For 11 years, Bully Ray and brother Devon have owned and operated Team 3D Academy in Kissimmee, FL, providing hands-on training from the most accomplished professional wrestling tag team of all time. Bully and Devon have most recently produced stars like former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny, Rob Terry, former Women of Honor star Kenadi Brink, and dozens of other stars that have been seen on television for organizations all across the globe!

Since 1998, Maryland Championship Wrestling in Joppa, MD has served as a training home for some of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling. The host of the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup each year, MCW has turned from one of the top showcases in the world for the brightest independent stars to one of the top producers of blue-chip talent in the world, including former ROH star Lio Rush, WWE star Velveteen Dream, and dozens of stars seen on international television. Head ROH Dojo Trainer Joey from Wrestling has led many of the most recent classes, building on the legacy built by current trainer Dan McDevit.

The Power Factory is the youngest school among the affiliates of the ROH Dojo but its trainers have nearly 40 years combined experience in professional wrestling. Ray “Glacier” Lloyd and QT Marshall lead the Power Factory in Buford, GA, near Atlanta, GA! Lloyd and Marshall have state of the art facilities, as well as strength coaches and dieticians to help you get to the next level and have seen blue-chip prospects like Cody Vance and more appear on international television in the just-under-one year they have been in existence!

These four schools will serve as partners for developing talent that will train in, compete for, and wrestle at the ROH Dojo, working on wrestling, communication, and all other aspects needed to become a ROH star.

(Pwguru)

