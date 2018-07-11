Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn Returning in the Second Annual Mae Young Classic Tournament
WWE has announced that Celeste Bonin, formerly known as Kaitlyn to WWE audiences, will be returning to the company and will be one of the 32 competitors in the second annual Mae Young Classic Tournament.
As first reported by @espn, former #DivasChampion KAITLYN (@CelesteBonin) will make her in-ring return in the 2018 @WWE #MaeYoungClassic! https://t.co/AKr0W1uLdv
— Mae Young Classic (@MaeYoungClassic) July 11, 2018
SHE'S BACK! @catherinekelley has the scoop on former #DivasChampion Kaitlyn (@CelesteBonin) joining the 2018 @WWE @MaeYoungClassic as its first announced competitor! #MaeYoungClassic pic.twitter.com/j72eAj2K9Y
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2018
