Daniel Bryan says WWE has been largely ignoring his creative input

Daniel Bryan did an interview with “The Gorilla Position” and talked about how WWE has been largely ignoring his creative decisions and how Shawn Michaels told him that he has to fight in order to get his voice heard by creative.

WWE Ignoring His Creative Decisions:

“If I see stuff on the show that I don’t like, right, I’ll be like, ‘okay,’ for me, for my stuff, I’ll go in and I’ll say, like, ‘hey, I don’t like this because of this, this, and this. Here’s my idea of how to fix it, how I think it’s better,’” Bryan said. “And 95% of the time, nothing changes, but I’m not like, ‘you need to do this’ or ‘you need to do that’ or whatever it is. It’s like, ‘hey, this is my opinion from my experience within this business and this is how I think it would work better both for me and who I’m working with.’ But I don’t fight for it because I’m happy to be back.”

His Talk With Shawn Michaels:

“So Shawn Michaels once showed me.” Bryan recalled, “he told me, but he showed me. He said, ‘look at John over there.’ He’s talking about John Cena. ‘He is constantly fighting every week to make sure that his segments are the best possible segments that they can be.’ Right? And so, like, that’s a gift that you have to fight every week. And I have to re-get, get back into that mindset of fighting for that and I don’t know that I’m mentally at that place yet. Now I’m just mentally grateful for being back.”

Transcript via Wrestle Inc.

(Visited 1 times, 642 visits today)