7/11/18 WWE NXT Recap: Cole vs. Burch; Sane vs. Borne; Moustache Mountain vs. Undisputed ERA Title Match

NXT opens with a hype package for the show’s main event: Moustache Mountain defending the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Undisputed ERA. The opening credits roll, and Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Cole vs. Danny Burch

They lock up and Cole applies a wrist lock. Burch counters and takes Cole down with a Northern Lights suplex. Cole comes back and drops Burch with a shoulder tackle, but Burch connect with a right hand that sends Cole to the floor. Burch goes out after him, but Cole shoves him into the ring post and then delivers a swinging neck-breaker. Cole gets Burch back into the ring and delivers another neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Burch kicks out at two. Burch comes back with a right hand, but Cole stomps him down into the corner. Cole suplexes Burch down to the mat and then kicks him in the back. Cole drives a knee into Burch’s back and then slams him into the corner. Cole delivers body shots and then connects with a scoop slam. Cole goes for the cover, but Burch kicks out at two. Cole applies a read chin-lock down on the mat, but Burch fights free.

Cole delivers a bicycle kick to ground Burch again and then delivers an elbow shot to his neck. Cole takes Burch back to the mat and locks in the rear chin-lock again. Burch gets free and takes Cole down with a Thesz Press. Burch delivers right hands and then a European uppercut in the corner. Burch delivers a missile dropkick and kicks up and then drops Cole with a release German suplex. Burch delivers a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out at two. Burch locks in the cross-face submission, but Cole gets free. Burch keeps control with a few chops and then a headbutt. Burch puts Cole on the top rope and delivers the Tower of London. Burch goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out at two. Burch delivers clubbing forearms to Cole’s back, but Cole counters with a knee strike. Cole kicks Burch in the chest and then delivers the fireman’s carry neck-breaker.

Cole goes for the cover, but Burch kicks out at two. Cole delivers a superkick to Burch and then delivers another neck-breaker. Cole lowers his knee pad and then delivers the Last Shot and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Cole.

We see an interview with Candice LeRae from earlier. LeRae says the women’s division is the best it has ever been and she walks up to Shayna Baszler. LeRae says she heard what Baszler said about her and Baszler tells LeRae to stick to being a sidekick. LeRae slaps Baszler across the face and they brawl in the parking lot before being separated by a group of people.

We see that Aleister Black will address the NXT Universe later tonight, as well as Kairi Sane going one on one with Vanessa Borne.

Back from the break, Dakota Kai is backstage with Cathy Kelly. Kai says she is familiar with what Shayna Baszler said last week and she is working her way back into the NXT Women’s Championship title picture. Lacey Evans interrupts and says the women’s division needs a woman like her to bring the dignity that she has. Kai says Evas has been talking a lot of trash and challenges her to a match next week.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Vanessa Borne vs. Kairi Sane

Borne backs Sane into the corner and chokes her, but Sane turns it around and chokes Borne in the corner as well. Borne comes back and slams Sane to the mat, but Sane comes back with a leg-whip and then goes for the cover, but Borne kicks out at one. Sane applies an ankle lock, but Borne gets to the ropes. Sane applies a crucifix, but Borne turns it into a Samoan Drop. Borne goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two. Borne applies a body scissors down on the mat, but Sane fights her way out. Borne comes back with forearm shots and then suplexes Sane to the mat. Borne goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two. Borne delivers a few elbow drops and then stomps Sane on the mat. Borne puts Sane in the ropes and pulls her through them.

Borne then kicks Sane in the back while she is in the ropes.

Borne drops an elbow across Sane’s back and then slams her to the mat. Borne goes up top and goes for a splash, but Sane moves out of the way. Sane delivers a somersault neck-breaker and then delivers a few double ax-handle chops. Sane drops Borne with a head-scissors take down and then delivers a spear. Sane delivers the Sliding D in the corner and goes up top, but Borne cuts her off. Borne slams Sane down to the mat and then pulls her back up. Sane comes back with a spinning back-fist, but Borne delivers forearm shots to Sane. Borne goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two. Sane comes back and deliver The Anchor submission and Borne taps out.

Winner: Kairi Sane.

-After the match, Sane grabs a microphone and calls out Shayna Baszler. Sane says she knows Baszler is strong, but she has beaten her before. Sane says will beat Baszler again and she is coming for the NXT Women’s Championship.

We see that William Regal has made a Fatal Four-Way Match for next week featuring Kairi Sane, Nikki Cross, Candice LeRae, and Bianca Belair. The winner will challenge Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

We are reminded that Aleister Black will defend the NXT Championship against Tommaso Ciampa in two weeks. We then see Black outside the arena. He begins speaking about Ciampa, but Johnny Gargano walks up. Gargano tells Black that Ciampa can’t be the NXT Champion and Black says he knows this is personal Gargano, but he will handle it. Black enters the building, but Ciampa ambushes him and beats him down. Ciampa leaves Black lying after a DDT on the floor.

Match #3 – NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) (c) vs. The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong

O’Reilly and Strong attack Bate and Seven as soon as the bell ring. Bate and Seven turn it around and slam O’Reilly and Cole down to the mat. Bate and Seven double-team Strong and O’Reilly with senton splashes and then Strong and O’Reilly rolls out to the floor. They get back into the ring, but Bate and Seven deliver right hands that send them back to the floor. Bate and Seven follow them out and keep control on the floor. O’Reilly takes control of Bate and then Strong slams Seven into the ring post and then delivers a knee-buster to Seven on the steps. Strong tosses Seven back into the ring and stomps away on him. O’Reily tags in and drops a knee to Seven’s leg and then delivers rights and lefts. O’Reilly delivers a knee wrench and Strong tags back in. Strong stomps away on Seven and continues to work over Seven’s knee.

O’Reilly twists Seven’s knee and then delivers palm strikes. O’Reilly locks in a heel hook and Strong tags back in. Strong stomps on Seven’s knee and applies a heel hook of his own. O’Reilly tags in and drapes Seven’s knee across the bottom rope and drops down on it a few times. Seven catches him with a quick roll-up, but O’Reilly kicks out at two. Seven kicks O’Reilly away, but Strong tags in. Seven kicks Strong to the floor and sends him to the barricade. Seven sends O’Reilly to the outside as well. Seven goes to tag in Bate, but O’Reilly pulls Bate to the floor. Strong gets back into the ring and locks in a modified knee bar submission. Seven fights hits way free and drops Strong with a DDT. Seven goes to tag in Bate, but O’Reilly sends Bate to the floor again. O’Reilly tags in and locks in a heel hook submission, but Seven kicks O’Reilly in the head a few times.

Seven finally tags in Bate, who drops O’Reilly and Strong with clotheslines. Bate delivers a back-body drop to Strong and the follows that up with a knee lift. Bate takes Strong down with an European uppercut and delivers a standing Shooting Star Press. Bate goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. O’Reilly gets involved, but Bate goes for the airplane spin. O’Reilly counters with a sleeper, but Bate backs him into the corner. Bate suplexes Strong into O’Reilly and then delivers the airplane spin to Strong and then the airplane spin/Cesaro swing combo on both Strong and O’Reilly. Bate suplexes Strong to the mat and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. We see a medical trainer looking at Seven on the ring apron. Bate sets up for the Tyler Driver 97, but then sends O’Reilly to the floor with a kick.

Strong delivers a step-up enzuiguri to Bate, but Bate comes back with the Tyler Driver 97. Bate goes for the cover, but O’Reilly breaks it up at two. Seven tells the medical trainer to leave him alone, but Bate doesn’t tag him in. Strong takes advantage and delivers the half-Nelson back-breaker. O’Reilly tags in and delivers the Penalty Kick and goes for the cover, but Bate kicks out at two. O’Reilly delivers a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Bate kicks out again. Strong tags back in, but Bate fights both of them off. Strong hits O’Reilly with a flying clothesline when Bate ducks. Strong sends Bate to the corner with a knee strike and Seven tags in. Seven fights both Cole and O’Reily and suplexes O’Reilly to the mat. Seven drops Strong with the Seven-Star Lariat and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two.

Seven picks Strong up, but his knee gives out. Strong chop blocks Seven’s knee and then locks in the Strong Clutch submission. Bate breaks it up and Seven sends Strong into the corner. O’Reilly tags in and drops a knee to Seven’s injured knee. O’Reilly locks in the heel hook and Seven reaches for Bate for the tag, but O’Reilly pulls him away from the corner. Seven and O’Reilly exchange palm strikes and Seven kicks O’Reilly in the head to break the hold. O’Reilly comes right back and locks in a double knee-bar and Bate grabs the white towel from the corner. Seven tells him to not throw it in as O’Reilly keeps the hold locked in. Bate finally throws in the towel and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners and new NXT Tag Team Champions: The Undisputed ERA.

-After the match, Strong and O’Reilly grab the NXT Tag Team Championship belts and go to the stage where they are joined by Adam Cole and Bobby Fish. Tyler Bate is in the ring with Trent Seven and stares them down as he gives Seven a hug.

