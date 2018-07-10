Two Wrestlemanias in the same year?

WWE is currently planning to hold two WrestleMania events by 2020.

It’s being reported that at this point in time there isn’t a definite name for second event, but the situation will be similar to the Royal Rumble and Greatest Royal Rumble idea.

It’s also being reported that sources claim the second WrestleMania could take place from Saudi Arabia, London or possibly Australia. The current plan is to hold the first WrestleMania in April and the second one in October.

(Pwguru)

