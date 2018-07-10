Two Wrestlemanias in the same year?

Jul 10, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE is currently planning to hold two WrestleMania events by 2020.

It’s being reported that at this point in time there isn’t a definite name for second event, but the situation will be similar to the Royal Rumble and Greatest Royal Rumble idea.

It’s also being reported that sources claim the second WrestleMania could take place from Saudi Arabia, London or possibly Australia. The current plan is to hold the first WrestleMania in April and the second one in October.

(Pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 265 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Rich Swann talks joining Impact, his debut match, the X-division, his wife, not retiring, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal