Tessa Blanchard makes a decision about her long time future

Jul 10, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

(Visited 1 times, 280 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

3 Responses

  1. D says:
    July 10, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Trash. Shes got waaaaaaay too much potential for that place.

  2. John W Johnson says:
    July 10, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Sooooo….she’ll be gone in 6 months

  3. stezton says:
    July 10, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Good news for Impact. In the last 2 years the KOs have been floundering. The division is just starting to pick up again and Tessa is great as a heel which has been sorely lacking in the KO division.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Rich Swann talks joining Impact, his debut match, the X-division, his wife, not retiring, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal