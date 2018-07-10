Tessa Blanchard makes a decision about her long time future
BREAKING: @Tess_Blanchard will continue to prove she's undeniable in the Knockouts Division as she has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/3SWenkIJyG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 10, 2018
Trash. Shes got waaaaaaay too much potential for that place.
Sooooo….she’ll be gone in 6 months
Good news for Impact. In the last 2 years the KOs have been floundering. The division is just starting to pick up again and Tessa is great as a heel which has been sorely lacking in the KO division.