Tables Match Announced for Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

WWE has announced that The New Day will face SAnitY, in a Tag Team Tables Match, on the Extreme Rules Kickoff Show on July 15th (7pm ET on WWE Network).

Tables are breaking!

Pancakes are flying!

So I’m making it OFFICIAL.

The New Day vs. SAnitY for the #ExtremeRules Kickoff… …in a #TablesMatch. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/gKDBTDR6go — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2018

