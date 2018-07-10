Seth Rollins reveals how the WWE locker room reacted to Bret Hart’s comments about him

The folks at GiveMeSport recently caught up with Seth Rollins for a sit-down interview.

Rollins was asked about Bret Hart calling him “unsafe” in the ring.

Rollins said that he has no idea if Vince McMahon had any idea what Hart said about him but he put McMahon’s worth ethic over. “My relationship with him is very good. He’s just an eccentric dude. He’s always got something for ya. He’s 71 years old and sharp as a knife. He’s a lot of fun to be around. He’s always got good feedback. He still loves it. He still comes to work every single week and he loves what he does.”

On Hart’s comments, Rollins said, “most people didn’t really take it too seriously because it was so off the wall and ridiculous. People kind of make jokes about it for the most part.”

Rollins is referencing Hart’s comments from 2016 when he said that Rollins was unsafe because guys like Finn Balor and John Cenawere injured during matches with him. What is oftentimes not brought up is that Hart made a point to say that he was not picking on Rollins and he hoped that Rollins would become a better wrestler because he is a fan of him.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

