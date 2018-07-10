Photo: A Neville sighting

Neville has resurfaced and he looks happy…

It’s been a while since fans have seen or heard anything about Neville. The last time we heard anything on him was when he and his wife moved back from Orlando to London a few months ago.

Neville popped up on the Mid Breath Gym Instagram page this week and he looks happy. The gym is pretty popular because several current and former WWE Superstars have worked out there. Kairi Sane, Deonna Purrazzo, and Akira Tozawa have been there in recent weeks.

For anyone wondering, there is no word on Neville’s WWE status other than the belief is that his contract is frozen until he decides to return. He has maintained a low profile since walking out last October. It would be great if they could work out something with him

Check out the photo of Neville at the gym:

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





