WWE SmackDown Report 7/10

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. Michael Cole welcomes us and he’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They go over tonight’s show, the final before Extreme Rules.

– We go right to the ring and The Miz is out for another episode of MizTV. He plugs the upcoming “Miz & Mrs.” docuseries premiere on the USA Network and says he’s going to win an Emmy for it. Miz introduces his guests and out comes Team Hell No, Kane and Daniel Bryan.

Miz reminds Bryan about the recent pin in the Gauntlet Match but says he’s here to be a professional, and he asks Bryan to extend the same courtesy. Bryan says if Miz is asking if he will punch him in the face, the answer is… fans start the “yes!” chant. Bryan talks it over with Kane but we can’t hear what they’re saying. Bryan says he will be professional. Some fans boo. Miz knocks the crowd for booing someone trying to be civil. Miz goes on and plugs what he calls one of Team Hell No’s biggest challenges as a team – SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules on Sunday. Kane says they are well aware what Harper and Rowan are capable of – they are barbaric, unafraid and undefeated since becoming champions, but they are not Team Hell No. Miz says if there’s a team out there that can take out The Bludgeon Brothers it’s Team Hell No. Miz shows us a video package with highlights of the history between Bryan and Kane, the good and the bad.

Miz apologizes and says that was not the footage he meant to show. He says Kerwin in the TV truck will be fired for this. Bryan cuts Miz off and tells him to stop it. Team Hell No sees what Miz is trying to do here – stir the pot. Bryan says it’s not working because he’s The Miz and he’s terrible at everything. Fans chant “yes!” now. Besides stirring the pot, Bryan says the only thing Miz is as bad at is wrestling. Miz gets upset and says he knows this whole thing will fail. He says Bryan has been afraid of him since getting cleared because he knows he can no longer hang with Miz in the ring. Kane tries to calm Bryan down, telling him to breathe so they can keep their energy focused on The Bludgeon Brothers. Miz continues to taunt Bryan, also calling Kane a broken-down demon. Kane grabs Miz by the throat but the music interrupts and out come the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Harper and Rowan make it to ringside but stop and turn back to the ramp as SAnitY’s music hits. Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe appear in the ring to attack Team Hell No. They toss Kane to the outside and he gets double teamed by the champs while Bryan is triple teamed. The New Day’s music hits and here they come for the save. All four teams go back & forth in the ring and on the outside. Dain destroys Bryan in the ring. Young takes out Xavier Woods with a neckbreaker. Big E also gets hit with a double team finisher as officials hit the ring to break everything up. SAnitY stands tall as do The Bludgeon Brothers. The two steams stare each other down as Rowan and Harper’s music hits. Harper and Rowan leave the ring while officials check on Team Hell No and The New Day.

– Back from the break and the announcers talk about how MizTV ended. SmackDown General Manager Paige h as announced a big ten-man match for later.

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next for this non-title match.

The music interrupts before the match can begin and out comes Rusev with Aiden English. Rusev taunts AJ and says he’s coming to take him out at Extreme Rules. Fans chant for Rusev Day now. Rusev says that day will haunt AJ forever. The bell rings and Nakamura takes advantage of the distraction. Nakamura unloads but AJ comes right back with a dropkick as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rusev is on commentary. Nakamura rocks AJ with knees and kicks in the corner. AJ fights back and dropkicks Nakamura. AJ tries to springboard in from the apron but Nakamura pushes him to the floor. Nakamura keeps control and brings AJ back in for a 2 count. Nakamura keeps AJ grounded now.

AJ fights up and out of the hold but Nakamura rocks him and drops him with a kick to the back of the neck. Nakamura slams AJ face-first. Nakamura calls for Kinshasa as he waits for AJ to get up. AJ counters with a roll-up for a 2 count. AJ comes right back with a shot to the face. AJ runs into a boot in the corner. Nakamura places AJ on the top turnbuckle and drives a knee into the ribs. Nakamura keeps control and slams AJ again for another 2 count. Fans do dueling chants now.

Nakamura with kicks against the ropes now. AJ catches a kick but Nakamura drops him for another pin attempt. We go to commercial with Nakamura in control.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. AJ drops Nakamura with strikes in the middle of the ring. AJ with a flying clothesline in the corner. Nakamura escapes a move and taunts AJ, telling him to bring it. AJ drops Nakamura with a shot to the back of the neck for a close 2 count. Styles calls for the Styles Clash but it’s blocked. Styles goes for it again but Nakamura turns it into a triangle. AJ hangs on and tries to fight out.

AJ rolls Nakamura up for a 2 count to break the hold. More back and forth between the two. AJ counters the reverse Exploder and mocks Nakamura, telling him to bring it. AJ sends Nakamura to the floor and nails a Phenomenal Forearm out to the floor. English taunts AJ from the announce table. AJ rocks him. AJ turns around to a big kick from Nakamura. Rusev yells “finish him!” as Nakamura readies for the Kinshasa. Nakamura hits English instead as AJ moves. AJ brings Nakamura back in and looks to hit the Phenomenal Forearm but Rusev pulls him off the apron for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: AJ Styles

– After the bell, fans boo as Rusev brings AJ back into the ring. Nakamura waits to deliver a Kinshasa but the music interrupts and out comes WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. Fans chant for Hardy but he gets double teamed. Hardy comes back and dropkicks Rusev and Nakamura at once. Hardy sends them both to the floor and then kicks them through the ropes as the “delete!” chant starts. SmackDown General Manager Paige comes out and makes a tag team match. Back to commercial.

AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev

Back from the break and the match is underway. Rusev dominates AJ Styles and hits several power moves as Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura look on. Rusev applies a second bear hug to AJ as the screen splits and shows a promo for Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules. AJ finally breaks free and applies a Sleeper hold. Rusev rams Styles back into the corner to break it. AJ gets an opening when Rusev hits the ring post.

Hardy finally gets the hot tag and unloads on Rusev. Hardy with some of his signature moves and a dropkick for another 2 count. Fans do the “delete!” chants now as Hardy keeps control. Hardy hits Whisper In the Wind on Rusev but Nakamura breaks the pin. AJ runs in and tosses Nakamura to the floor. AJ with a big knee to the face from the apron. Rusev with a Machka Kick to AJ, knocking him off the apron.

Hardy dodges a kick from Rusev and hits the Twist of Fate. Hardy goes to the top but Nakamura kicks him from the apron. Hardy falls to the mat. Rusev nails a Machka Kick as Hardy stands up. Rusev covers for the pin.

Winners: Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Rusev and English stand tall as his music hits. Nakamura recovers in the corner. Rusev talks trash to AJ, who is out on the floor. We go to replays. Rusev, English and Nakamura stand tall on the ramp as the champs recover.

– The announcers hype Extreme Rules on the WWE Network. Still to come, Team Hell No and The New Day vs. SAnitY and The Bludgeon Brothers.

– We see James Ellsworth backstage trying to train for the Lumberjack Match. Carmella appears and orders him to getup, saying he better take care of Asuka tonight. He calls her babe, winks at her and says he’s got this. She threatens to beat him up if he ever winks at her again. Carmella tells him he better not let her down. She walks off.

Lumberjack Match: Asuka vs. James Ellsworth

We go to the ring and out come the Lumberjacks – Lana, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Naomi and Becky Lynch. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella to the ring. James Ellsworth is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Ellsworth takes the mic, removes his shirt and tells the Lumberjacks that his bare chest must be tempting but he needs them to show restraint tonight. Ellsworth says none of them are ready for Asuka but he is. Asuka is out next.

The bell rings and Ellsworth retreats to the floor after avoiding spinning backfists. Ellsworth is put back into the ring. Asuka backs him down and he pleads. Ellsworth avoids more shots and goes to the floor but Rose and Deville put him back in. Ellsworth ends up on the floor again but the Lumberjacks put him back in. Asuka with more offense that sends Ellsworth out. The Lumberjacks end up brawling with each other. Ellsworth tries to run away up the ramp but they bring him back. Asuka goes to the top, leaping out to take down Ellsworth and the Lumberjacks on the floor. Ellsworth goes back in and Carmella hands him some kind of spray. Asuka avoids it and drops Ellsworth with strikes. Asuka takes Carmella down and ends up making Ellsworth submit for the win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the bell, Carmella immediately hits the ring and attacks Asuka. Asuka tries to turn it around but gets sprayed in the face by Ellsworth. The segment ends with Carmella standing tall over Asuka as her music plays.

– We see what happened earlier tonight at the end of MizTV. We get a look at The New Day and Team Hell No backstage talking strategy for tonight’s main event. The New Day gets frustrated some as Kane and Daniel Bryan argue. Big E gets everyone on the same page and they’re all fired up now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Paige is backstage with Carmella and James Ellsworth. Ellsworth offers to kiss Paige but she turns him down. Paige announces that Ellsworth will be suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage during Asuka vs. Carmella at Extreme Rules.

Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

We go to the ring and Sin Cara is already out. Andrade “Cien” Almas is out next with Zelina Vega.

The bell rings and they go at it. Cara takes control early on with big moves, sending Almas out of the ring and up the ramp. Cara brings Almas back into the ring as Vega looks on. Almas turns it around and catches Cara up in the ropes. Almas with a 2 count as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Cara drops Almas and hits a moonsault from the middle rope for a pop. Almas counters out of the corner but Cara counters that and spikes Almas into the mat for a close 2 count. Almas escapes a suplex attempt but Cara keeps control. Almas comes right back. Almas looks to finish Cara with the Hammerlock DDT but Cara rolls him up for a 2 count. Cara ends up dumping Almas to the floor and he lands hard.

Cara goes to the floor for another takedown. Cara brings it back in the ring and goes to the top but Almas gets his knees up. Vega barks orders. Almas goes to the top but Cara cuts him off. Almas gets Cara hung up in the ropes next. This leads to Almas hitting the running knees to the face in the corner. Almas covers for the pin.

Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas

– After the match, Almas stands tall with Vega as we go to replays.

– The announcers hype Extreme Rules on the WWE Network.

– We go backstage to SAnitY for warnings to The New Day and Team Hell No. The Bludgeon Brothers walk up and says to let the bludgeoning begin. The two teams nod at each other as we go back to commercial.

The New Day and Team Hell No vs. SAnitY and The Bludgeon Brothers

Back from the break and we go to the ring for tonight’s ten-man main event. The New Day’s Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are out first. Team Hell No are out next – Kane and Daniel Bryan. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers and SAnitY’s Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe.

The bell rings and Bryan attacks Young to start a big brawl. Team Hell No and The New Day quickly clear the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Wolfe gets double teamed by Woods and Kofi. Wolfe and Woods go at it now. Woods takes control and knocks the other SAnitY members off the apron. Wolfe slams Woods from behind. Rowan tags himself in and goes to work on Woods with a backbreaker. Rowan tosses Woods around and drops an elbow. Harper tags in and launches himself over the top rope for a 2 count. Harper keeps Woods grounded as the screen splits with a promo for Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules. Dain tags in next and has some words with Harper and Rowan as he comes in.

Dain goes right to work on Woods and keeps him grounded. Woods fights up and out. Woods knocks some of the others off the apron but Dain plants him and nails a senton. Dain takes his time with Woods as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rowan has Woods down. Harper comes in for a close 2 count that The New Day breaks up. A brawl with all 4 teams breaks out for a second. It comes down to Bryan and Young going at it in the ring now. Bryan takes Dain and Wolfe off the apron. Bryan keeps control of Young and takes him to the top for the hurricanrana. Bryan with Yes Kicks to Young now. Young ducks a kick and rolls Bryan up for a 2 count. Bryan turns that into the Yes Lock but Wolfe breaks it up. Kane chokeslams Wolfe. Rowan flattens Kane. Woods takes out Rowan. Harper with a big sideslam on Woods. Kofi with Trouble In Paradise on Harper. Kofi goes flying and takes out Harper on the floor with an assist from Big E. Dain with a flying splash to Kofi on the floor.

Dain returns to the ring and goes at it with Big E. Big E spears Dain from the apron to the floor. Bryan gets fired up in the corner now and nails the flying knee to Young for the pin.

Winners: Team Hell No and The New Day

– After the match, the winners head up the ramp as Bryan’s music hits. We go to replays. SmackDown goes off the air with Team Hell No leading the “yes!” chant from the stage.

