Clash of Champions removed from the WWE pay-per-view 2018 calendar

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has taken Clash of Champions off its pay-per-view schedule, moving the planned October TLC pay-per-view to December instead of the Clash event.

The TLC show in October was going to take place from the TD Garden in Boston but now it will take place on December 17 from San Jose, California, the same location where Clash of Champions was supposed to take place.

Eliminating the planned October pay-per-view means that WWE will present only one PPV that month, the WWE Super Show-Down from Australia’s MCG Stadium in Melbourne.

When WWE flew to Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble, it held the show 19 days after WrestleMania and just nine days before the Backlash pay-per-view.

(Visited 1 times, 46 visits today)