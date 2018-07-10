7/10/18 WWE 205 Live Recap: Kalisto vs. Nese; Lio Rush in Action; Alexander vs. Itami Title Match

205 Live opens with a recap of how tonight’s main event between Cedric Alexander and Hideo Itami came to be. The opening credits roll and then Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Kalisto (w/Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado) vs. Tony Nese (w/Buddy Murphy)

Nese backs Kalisto into the corner, but neither man gains an early advantage. Kalisto takes Nese down with a head-scissors take down and then a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out at two. Nese comes back and puts Kalisto on the top rope and then kicks him in the midsection. Nese tosses Kalisto to the mat and goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Nese applies a body-scissors submission, but Kalisto counters for a two count. Nese connects with a leg drop, but Kalisto comes back with a kick to Nese’s jaw. Kalisto drops Nese to the mat and then connects with a cross-body. Kalisto delivers a Mexico City Twister and then kicks him in the chest. Kalisto connects with a hurricanrana and then a springboard cross-body. Kalisto goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out at two. Kalisto kicks Nese in the head and comes off the ropes, but Nese counters with a forearm shot.

Nese comes off the ropes, but Kalisto delivers a spinning heel kick. Kalisto goes for Solida Del Sol, but Nese counters and slams Kalisto into the corner. Murphy goes after Kalisto and Metalik’s noise-makers and Nese joins him, but Kalisto dives onto Nese on the floor. Kalisto tosses Nese back into the ring, but Murphy attacks Kalisto and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via disqualification: Kalisto.

After the match, Dorado and Metalik brawl with Nese and Murphy and get the upper-hand. Dorado and Metalik get into the ring to check on Kalisto and Murphy goes after them. Nese pulls Murphy back and all five men have a stare down.

We join Drake Maverick in his office, and he is joined by Noam Dar. Dar says it is good to be back and Maverick says things are different now. TJP walks in and says things are, indeed, very different, but they are much worse. TJP says if he would have had proper time to prepare, he would have put TJP back on the bench. Maverick says if TJP wants a rematch, he can have one next week.

We see a video hype package for Hideo Itami. He says Cedric Alexander has not shown him the respect that he deserves and then says he will become the Cruiserweight Champion.

We see Lio Rush backstage. He has a match and it is up next.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Lio Rush vs. Colin Delaney

Before the match begins, Akira Tozawa makes his way to ring side. Rush grabs a chair and sets it up for Tozawa, but Tozawa kicks it away.

Delaney rolls up Rush, but Rush kicks out at two. Rush kicks Delaney in the midsection and then delivers a forearm shot. Rush runs the ropes and then sends Delaney to the floor in front of Tozawa. Rush tosses Delaney back into the ring and mouths with Tozawa. Rush goes up top and connects with the Final Hour and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lio Rush.

After the match, Tozawa gets a microphone. He says Rush is good, but he has done nothing. Tozawa says Rush calls his own shots and asks if he really wants to fight him. Rush tells him to hand over the mic, but Tozawa says no. Tozawa drops it at Rush’s feet and they stare down. Drake Maverick’s music hits and he comes to the stage. He says he is the only one who can make matches, and he makes Tozawa vs. Rush official for next week.

We take a look back to last week’s main event, the No Disqualification Match between Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy which was won by Ali.

We see Cedric Alexander warming up backstage. The main event title match is up next.

Back from the break, we see a promo from Drew Gulak, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and The Brian Kendrick. Gulak says now that they have put the Lucha House Party behind them, they are moving on to bigger and better things and they will be watching tonight’s main event very closely.

Match #3 – WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Hideo Itami

They lock up and Alexander backs Itami into the ropes. Itami pie-faces Alexander and they lock up again. Itami backs Alexander into the ropes and goes for a spin kick, but Alexander ducks. Itami takes Alexander down to the mat, but can’t get the advantage as Alexander backs him against the ropes. Itami delivers a right hand and Alexander backs him into the corner. Alexander applies a side-headlock, but Itami shoves him away. Alexander comes back with a head-scissors take down and a dropkick. Itami backs into the ropes, but Alexander connects with a few chops. Alexander connects with a right hand, but Itami delivers a kick to the chest. Itami kicks Alexander in the back and then delivers rights and lefts down on the mat. Itami continues with the kicks to Alexander’s chest and then chokes him with his boots in the corner.

Itami sends Alexander off the ropes and takes him down with a knee lift and goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Alexander fights back, but Itami grounds him with another kick to the chest. Itami kicks Alexander in the back of the head, but Alexander comes back with a few chops. Alexander comes off the ropes, but Itami drops him with a knee lift. Itami applies a body-scissors down on the mat, but Alexander works his way free. Alexander comes off the ropes, but Itami delivers another knee to the midsection. Itami kicks Alexander in the head and goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Itami applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat, but Alexander fights to his feet. Itami slams Alexander back down to the mat and kicks him in the chest again. Itami stomps down onto Alexander and delivers a neck-breaker. Itami goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two.

Itami goes back to the rear chin-lock, but Alexander fights back to his feet. Alexander goes for a quick roll-up, but Itami kicks out at two. Alexander comes off the ropes and delivers an uppercut. Alexander drives his shoulder into Itami and delivers a springboard face-buster. Alexander goes for the cover, but Itami kicks out at two. Itami rolls to the floor and Alexander delivers a forearm shot and then connects with a suicide dive. Alexander tosses Itami back into the ring and connects with the Nueralizer. Alexander goes for the cover, but Itami kicks out at two. Alexander sends Itami to the corner, but Itami counters with a kick to the face. Itami drapes Alexander over the top rope and then delivers a clothesline from the top. Itami goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Itami goes for a fisherman’s suplex, but Alexander blocks it and they exchange shots.

Itami connects with a few kicks and then an open-palm strike. Itami kicks Alexander in the face and suplexes him down to the mat. Itami goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Itami goes to untie the bottom turnbuckle pad, but Alexander catches him with a roll-up for a two count. Alexander goes for a springboard, but Itami trips him up and Alexander falls to the floor. Itami goes to the floor and dropkicks him against the steel steps. Itami gets Alexander back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Alexander comes back and goes for the Lumbar Check, but Itami connects with two spinning back fists. Itami drives his knee into Alexander’s back and goes for it again, but Alexander counters out of nowhere with the Lumbar Check and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Cedric Alexander.

