WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – July 9, 2018 – Augusta, Maine

1. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Jeff Hardy (c) defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe

2. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara

3. Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross defeated The IIconics

4. Rusev (w/Aiden English) defeated Tye Dillinger

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The New Day defeated SAnitY (via Disqualification)

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Carmella (c) defeated Naomi

8. WWE Championship – No Disqualification Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

