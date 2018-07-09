WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 8, 2018 – Bridgeport, Connecticut
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The B-Team and Titus Worldwide
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy
3. Ten-Woman Tag Team Match
Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, Bayley, Natalya, and Ember Moon defeated Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss
4. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak, The Brian Kendrick, and Gentleman Jack Gallagher
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat Match
Dolph Ziggler (w/Drew McIntyre) defeated Finn Balor and Seth Rollins
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens, Elias, and Baron Corbin