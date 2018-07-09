WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 8, 2018 – Bridgeport, Connecticut

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The B-Team and Titus Worldwide

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy

3. Ten-Woman Tag Team Match

Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, Bayley, Natalya, and Ember Moon defeated Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss

4. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak, The Brian Kendrick, and Gentleman Jack Gallagher

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat Match

Dolph Ziggler (w/Drew McIntyre) defeated Finn Balor and Seth Rollins

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens, Elias, and Baron Corbin

(Visited 1 times, 20 visits today)