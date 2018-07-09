WWE Announces Steel Cage Match for Extreme Rules
RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
Below is the updated confirmed card for Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh:
WWE Title Match
Rusev vs. AJ Styles
30-Minute Iron Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
Extreme Rules Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
Ronda Rousey will be watching from the front row.
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Carmella
WWE United States Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Rowan and Harper
Steel Cage Match
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley
Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin
