Main event match announced for Smackdown

The legendary rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura featured memorable battles taking place WWE Money in the Bank, the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, and The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.

Now, Styles and Nakamura will collide once again on SmackDown LIVE tomorrow night.

Both Superstars have huge matches scheduled for this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules; Styles is defending his WWE Championship against Rusev, and Nakamura is challenging Jeff Hardy for the United States Title.

Before they get to Pittsburgh this Sunday, however, they’ll have to write the latest chapter in their intense conflict. Who will emerge victorious – The Phenomenal One or The King of Strong Style? Find out tomorrow night on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network

