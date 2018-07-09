LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 7/9

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a video package on Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. Fans start booing as we see Reigns walking backstage as the live show hits the air. Fans pop as Reigns runs into Lashley in the back. Lashley asks where Reigns is going. Reigns says he’s going to his ring and suggests Lashley get out of his way. Lashley says Reigns better go out there and call him out. Lashley says he won’t come to talk, he’s coming to tear Reigns apart. Lashley backs off and lets Reigns pass as fans chant for Lashley.

– We’re live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Jonathan Coachman and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to a mixed reactions as his music starts up.

Reigns finally speaks after a few minutes of the crowd booing and cheering. Reigns says he’s never had someone stand with him face to face and order him to call them out. Reigns tells Boston he wants to find out what Bob is all about. Reigns calls Lashley out for a fight.

Lashley makes his way out as they stare each other down. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle comes out with Constable Baron Corbin as fans pop. Angle says this is not happening tonight and fans boo. Angle tells them to save it for Sunday. Angle repeats himself and they start brawling in the middle of the ring, taking it to the corner. Angle calls for reinforcements and out comes the RAW locker room with a few referees. Reigns and Lashley are broken up but they get free to continue the brawl. They are separated again but Lashley breaks free and leaps at Reigns in the other corner. Reigns is taken to the floor as more Superstars come from the back. Reigns starts punching Superstars as more come from the back to keep the two separated. Lashley makes it to the floor but they’re still being kept apart. Lashley gets free again and rocks Reigns a few times. They start pushing Lashley up the ramp as we get a “yes!” chant from the crowd. Lashley breaks free again and floors Reigns at ringside. Lashley with more offense as they try to break them up. Reigns also gets a few shots in. Lashley manages to roll Reigns into the ring but the Superstars carry Lashley away before he can do anything.

Reigns gets to his feet in the ring now. Reigns runs the ropes and nails a huge dive to the floor, taking out Lashley and more than a dozen Superstars. Reigns stands tall and poses on the ramp before other Superstars back him to the stage. Angle, Finn Balor and others try to keep Reigns from going back to ringside as his music hits. Lashley is now on his feet at ringside but the other Superstars are keeping the two apart. Reigns fights a few off and runs back down to ramp to attack Lashley again. Lashley’s music hits as they are kept apart once again.

– We see Alexa Bliss and Mickie James watching backstage. They talk about the chaos at ringside but it’s nothing compared to what they have planned for Nia Jax and Natalya. We get another look at ringside as Lashley stares up at Reigns. Cole hypes Bliss and James vs. Jax and Natalya as we go to commercial.

Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax and Natalya

Back from the break and JoJo does the introductions as RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss comes out with Mickie James. Nia Jax and Natalya are out next.

Jax starts off with Bliss and talks some trash. Bliss immediately tags Mickie in before they get physical. They lock up and Jax shoves Mickie to the mat. Jax takes Mickie to the corner and tags in Natalya for the double team. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but it’s blocked. Mickie tags in Bliss. Bliss gets floored by Natalya. Bliss avoids a Sharpshooter and crawls out of the ring to regroup with Mickie. Natalya drops them with a baseball slide. Natalya sends Bliss into the barrier and drops Mickie on the floor again. Natalya brings Bliss back in but she rolls right back to the floor for a breather. Jax joins Natalya in the ring and they look on as Mickie joins Bliss on the outside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Mickie is in control of Natalya. Mickie takes her to the corner for kicks. Bliss tags in and works Natalya over in the corner. The screen splits with a commercial for Extreme Rules but comes back to Bliss keeping Natalya down for a 2 count. Bliss takes Natalya back to the corner and tags in Mickie. Natalya blocks the double team and drops both opponents. Natalya crawls for the tag now and makes it.

Jax gets the hot tag and floors Mickie, then knocks Bliss off the apron. Jax splashes Mickie in the corners and keeps control as fans cheer her on. Mickie fights back with kicks but Jax fights her off and drops her. Jax screams out for a pop. Jax scoops Mickie and presses her high for another pop. Jax drops Mickie and runs the ropes for a leg drop and the pin.

Winners: Nia Jax and Natalya

– After the bell, Bliss immediately hits the ring and nails Jax with a kendo stick. Bliss with more kendo stick shots as some fans boo her. Jax finally gets up and catches the stick. Jax swings it but Bliss retreats and runs away with Mickie on the ramp. Jax tosses the stick and stares them down from the apron as they run to the back. Jax marches up the ramp while her music plays.

– Still to come, Bo Dallas vs. Matt Hardy. Also, a look at Kevin Owens after last week’s portable toilet ride. Back to commercial.

