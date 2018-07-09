Jim Ross hospitalized after unplanned bump in San Francisco

Jul 9, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE hall of famer Jim Ross is currently hospitalized after taking an unplanned bump during New Japan G1 Special in San Francisco.

He is currently hospitalized in Norman, Oklahoma with a broken rib. For those of you that did not see what happened, Ross was injured after taking an unplanned bump after Jay White shoved Juice Robinson into the barricade.

The barricade caused the announcers table to push into Ross and that is when he fell over.

For anyone thinking that this was part of a storyline, Ross noted on Twitter that the bump he took was not part of the show.

Josh Barnett also took to Twitter to let fans know that his actions on the show were not planned and not a work and he was genuinely upset at White.

