Former WCW ring announcer critical of Omega versus Cody Match from G1 Special

Jul 9, 2018 - by James Walsh

Former WCW ring announcer Gary Michael Cappetta called out the table spot during Kenny Omega’s match with Cody at NJPW’s G1 Special. Cappetta posted a clip of the video to Facebook as you can see below, saying that talent needed to stop doing this for their own sakes.

The spot had Omega deliver a running release powerbomb on Cody to the outside of the ring through a table. However, the table didn’t break and he handed hard on the floor. Cody has since said he’s “taking a lil’ time off from wrestling” to allow himself to heal up after that, as well as “explore another very fun project,” but vowed to return for All In.

