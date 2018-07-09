Former WCW ring announcer critical of Omega versus Cody Match from G1 Special

Former WCW ring announcer Gary Michael Cappetta called out the table spot during Kenny Omega’s match with Cody at NJPW’s G1 Special. Cappetta posted a clip of the video to Facebook as you can see below, saying that talent needed to stop doing this for their own sakes.

The spot had Omega deliver a running release powerbomb on Cody to the outside of the ring through a table. However, the table didn’t break and he handed hard on the floor. Cody has since said he’s “taking a lil’ time off from wrestling” to allow himself to heal up after that, as well as “explore another very fun project,” but vowed to return for All In.

(Visited 1 times, 139 visits today)