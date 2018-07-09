Flair undergoes successful surgery to reverse an ileostomy procedure

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent successful surgery today to reverse an ileostomy procedure.

When several health issues popped up and Flair was on his deathbed, Flair required to get a stoma, a procedure where surgeons bypass the entire colon, rectum, and anus and move the ileum, the last portion of the small intestine, to the abdominal surface. Up until today, Flair had to drain his body waste from a pouch.

The surgery to reverse it takes around an hour but requires three to five days in the hospital for recovery.

This procedure will finally restore some normality in Flair’s everyday life.

(Visited 1 times, 57 visits today)