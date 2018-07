DDT “Masahiro Takanashi Debut 15th Anniversary – In the World There is No Storehouse” Results – July 8, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Mizuki Watase defeated Daiki Shimomura

2. Ryogoku Style Gauntlet Tag Team Match

Hoshitango and Kazusada Higuchi defeated Antonio Honda and Riho, Makoto Oishi and Cherry, Konosuke Takeshita and Yasu Urano, Kouki Iwasaki and Rekka, Danshoku Dino and Yoshihiko (w/Yusuke Inokuma), Akito and Shunma Katsumata, and Tomomitsu Matsunaga and Keisuke Ishii

3. MAO vs. DJ Nira (No Contest)

4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Daisuke Sasaki, Soma Takao, Tetsuya Endo, and Mad Polly defeated Shigehiro Irie, Sammy Guevara, Facade, and Baliyan Akki

5. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Sanshiro Takagi, Toru Owashi, Kazuki Hirata, Saki Akai, and Gota Ihashi defeated Brahman Shu, Brahman Kei, Gorgeous Matsuno, Emi Sakura, and Chupacabra (w/Miyako Haru)

6. Yukio Sakaguchi and Manjimaru defeated Kota Umeda and Yuki Ueno

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

KUDO, HARASHIMA, and Ken Ohka defeated Takashi Sasaki, GENTARO, and Tanomusaku Toba

8. Isami Kodaka defeated Masahiro Takanashi

