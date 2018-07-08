WWE superstar will require surgery, possibly out of action for six months

One half of Breezango – Fandango – will be out of action for several months after tearing the left labrum in his shoulder and will be undergoing surgery.

Fandango will be going under the knife on Tuesday to repair the problem and the usual recovery time is around six months or even longer depending if there is any complications.

“See ya guys in 6-? months,” the 36-year-old tweeted. “Well, damn,” his tag team partner Tyler Breeze responded.

WWE didn’t exactly say how the injury happened or when it happened.

