WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 7, 2018 – New York City, New York
1. Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Buddy Murphy
3. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Deleters of Worlds (c) defeated The B-Team and Titus Worldwide
4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan
5. Mojo Rawley defeated Bobby Roode
-Roode was apparently injured during the match. Fans in attendance note that he appeared to injure his knee and the match ended immediately after the injury.
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat Match
Dolph Ziggler (c) (w/Drew McIntyre) defeated Finn Balor and Seth Rollins
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Kalisto, and Lince Dorado) defeated Drew Gulak, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and The Brian Kendrick
8. Singles Match (w/Alexa Bliss and Mickie James as the Special Guest Referees)
Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax
-Bliss and James attacked Rousey and Jax during the match, but Rousey and Jax got the upperhand and sent Bliss and James to the outside. A regular referee got into the ring and finished the match.
9. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and The Undertaker defeated Baron Corbin, Elias, and Kevin Owens