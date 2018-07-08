WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 7, 2018 – New York City, New York

1. Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Buddy Murphy

3. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Deleters of Worlds (c) defeated The B-Team and Titus Worldwide

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan

5. Mojo Rawley defeated Bobby Roode

-Roode was apparently injured during the match. Fans in attendance note that he appeared to injure his knee and the match ended immediately after the injury.

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat Match

Dolph Ziggler (c) (w/Drew McIntyre) defeated Finn Balor and Seth Rollins

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Kalisto, and Lince Dorado) defeated Drew Gulak, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and The Brian Kendrick

8. Singles Match (w/Alexa Bliss and Mickie James as the Special Guest Referees)

Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax

-Bliss and James attacked Rousey and Jax during the match, but Rousey and Jax got the upperhand and sent Bliss and James to the outside. A regular referee got into the ring and finished the match.

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and The Undertaker defeated Baron Corbin, Elias, and Kevin Owens

(Visited 1 times, 30 visits today)