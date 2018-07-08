UPDATE: Danny Hodge Found Safe In Tulsa

Wrestling legend Danny Hodge, who went missing from his Perry, Oklahoma home yesterday afternoon, has been found safe in Tulsa, which is about 80 miles east of Perry. He is now safe at home with his family.

A Silver Alert had been issued of Hodge after he left his home at around 5:20pm yesterday, in a silver Toyota Camry. The 86-year old Hodge suffers from dementia and was reported to have been “in imminent danger of bodily injury or death,” by Noble County Emergency Management.

So relieved to hear Danny Hodge was found safe in Tulsa. He's a national treasure. — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) July 8, 2018

Just got word that Danny Hodge has been found and is safe. Today is a good day. — Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) July 8, 2018

In his pro wrestling career, Danny Hodge was a 7-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion and a 5-time NWA (Tri-State) United States Tag Team Champion. He was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2007. Hodge competed in the 1952 Olympics (in Helsinki) and 1956 (in Melbourne, Australia).

In his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma, Hodge went 46-0 and was a three-time Big Seven Conference Champion and three-time NCAA Champion. The Dan Hodge Trophy, the amateur wrestling equivalent of college football’s Heisman Trophy, is named in his honor. Hodge is also well known for having the ability to crush apples with one hand.

