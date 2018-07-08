Silver Alert Issued for Missing Wrestling Legend Danny Hodge

Jul 8, 2018 - by Bill Fenbers

Oklahoma wrestling legend Danny Hodge has been reported missing by Noble County Emergency Management, in Perry, Oklahoma.  Hodge, age 86, suffers from dementia and is “in imminent danger of seriously bodily injury or death.”

KOKH-TV is reporting that Hodge left his Perry, OK home at about 5:20pm on Saturday July 7th.  Hodge was driving a silver Toyota Camry with license plate number GLV 226.

In his pro wrestling career, Danny Hodge was a 7-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion and a 5-time NWA (Tri-State) United States Tag Team Champion.  He was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2007.

In his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma, Hodge went 46-0 and was a three-time Big Seven Conference Champion and three-time NCAA Champion.  The Dan Hodge Trophy, the amateur wrestling equivalent of college football’s Heisman Trophy, is named in his honor.  Hodge is also well known for having the ability to crush apples with one hand.

