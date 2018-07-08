RISE 9: Rise of the Knockouts Results – July 7, 2018 – Naperville, Illinois

1. Tessa Blanchard defeated Kris Wolf

2. The Twisted Sisters (Holidead and Thunder Rosa) defeated Karen Q and Ray Lyn

3. Madison Rayne defeated Kikyo

4. Kimber Lee defeated Shazza McKenzie

5. Impact Knockouts Championship – Falls Count Anywhere Match

Su Yung defeated Saraya Knight

6. Four Corners Elimination Tag Team Match for the vacant Guardians of RISE Championship

Dust and Raven Ash (w/Rosemary) defeated Fire and Nice (Britt Baker and Chelsea Green), The Blue Nation (Charli Evans and Jessica Troy), and Kylie Rae and Miranda Alize

7. 30-Minute Iron Woman Match for the vacant Phoenix of RISE Championship

Tessa Blanchard defeated Mercedes Martinez

(Visited 1 times, 12 visits today)