RISE 9: Rise of the Knockouts Results – July 7, 2018 – Naperville, Illinois
1. Tessa Blanchard defeated Kris Wolf
2. The Twisted Sisters (Holidead and Thunder Rosa) defeated Karen Q and Ray Lyn
3. Madison Rayne defeated Kikyo
4. Kimber Lee defeated Shazza McKenzie
5. Impact Knockouts Championship – Falls Count Anywhere Match
Su Yung defeated Saraya Knight
6. Four Corners Elimination Tag Team Match for the vacant Guardians of RISE Championship
Dust and Raven Ash (w/Rosemary) defeated Fire and Nice (Britt Baker and Chelsea Green), The Blue Nation (Charli Evans and Jessica Troy), and Kylie Rae and Miranda Alize
7. 30-Minute Iron Woman Match for the vacant Phoenix of RISE Championship
Tessa Blanchard defeated Mercedes Martinez
