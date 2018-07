NJPW “G1 Special in San Francisco” Results – July 7, 2018 – San Francisco, California

1. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (King Haku, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated CHAOS (SHO, YOH, Rocky Romero, YOSHI-HASHI, and Gedo)

2. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.

3. Bullet Club (Hangman Page and Marty Scurll) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and KUSHIDA

4. NEVER Openweight Championship Match

Hirooki Goto (c) defeated Jeff Cobb

5. IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and Sanada)

6. Special Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI)

7. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Hiromu Takahashi (c) defeated Dragon Lee (16:18)

8. IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match

Juice Robinson defeated Jay White (c) (23:22)

9. IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Kenny Omega (c) defeated Cody (34:14)

-After the match, King Haku, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa attacked and laid out the other Bullet Club members.

(Visited 1 times, 79 visits today)