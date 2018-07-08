New UFC champ Daniel Cormier willing to appear on WWE TV to promote Lesnar fight

The new UFC Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier shot down the rumors that the whole post-fight interview with Brock Lesnar was fake, saying none of it was scripted and was actually surprised Brock put his hands on him…and even more surprised that one of his coaches did the unthinkable and shoved Lesnar.

Cormier though saw the lighter side of it and said that he will keep “fake fighting” with Lesnar until it’s time to put his fist in his face for real. Cormier said that with Lesnar cage side, he had to take the opportunity unlike many UFC fighters who just do whatever UFC decides for them.

One thing is for sure though, Daniel Cormier is a huge WWE fan and admitted in the post-show press conference that Brock Lesnar has always been great to him and his family at WWE shows. “We’d go to the matches, he’d take pictures with my kids. I guess when you step in the Octagon, your emotions are raised a little bit and Brock pushed me. And then Rosendo pushed him, which was absolutely crazy. Because Rosendo is like 5-foot-nothing. But that’s what my team does for me.”

And as a wrestling fan, the confrontation with Lesnar inside the Octagon was magic for Cormier. “I watched some WWE stuff this weekend. I watched WrestleMania back in the day. I love it. I think it’s great. But look, Brock Lesnar is the champion of the WWE. So, when he comes over here, there’s no script,” Cormier said. “There’s no Vince McMahon saying, ‘Hey DC, easy on the punches.’ There’s no Braun Strowman where if Brock punches him hard on purpose he isn’t gonna respond. The moment Brock Lesnar punches me, I’m gonna get in his ass. And we’re gonna have him running across that Octagon like a lot of other dudes did. So he can be big and bad and tough right now. But once that cage door closes, he’s gonna have to answer for his words. And he’s definitely gonna have to answer for that shove.”

And the champ is all up for appearing on WWE television if it means getting more promotion for the fight. “If they wanted me over there, I’d go over there,” Cormier said. “I’d go beat Brock in a wrestling match. Put us in singlets and see who wins. Then go major decision him or something, maybe pin him.”

