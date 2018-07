Jay Lethal breaks his silence regarding Taeler Hendrix’s allegations

ROH champion Jay Lethal just released a statement on the allegations against him from Taeler Hendrix of being taken off the ROH roster after she refused to sleep with him…

Please do not use my words here as fuel to attack myself or my accuser, there is already too much hate going around in the world so let’s not add to it. pic.twitter.com/eZ5IVcPSez — Jay Lethal (@TheLethalJay) July 8, 2018

