Eric Bischoff says the Universal Title doesn’t mean much in Brock Lesnar’s title reign

During a recent episode of Lock Up podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff talked about his Championship reign and said that it doesn’t mean anything to him as a fan.

Bischoff first discussed how he likes Brock Lesnar and thinks that the current Universal Champion is an amazing performer and there is no one near his stratosphere.

Though continuing on the topic, the former Raw General Manager said that while he will hate to say it’s irrelevant, the title reign of the former UFC star doesn’t really mean much:

“There’s a lot of things I like about Brock Lesnar, but his presence in WWE to me is almost a non-issue. I hate to say irrelevant, but the title doesn’t really mean all that much. Brock’s character, the way it is being positioned, doesn’t really mean anything to me as a fan or a viewer.

Continuing on the topic, Eric Bischoff discussed how Lesnar’s position seems to be a convenient afterthought to him and recalled how Hulk Hogan’s deal with WCW was similar to Brock’s current contract.

