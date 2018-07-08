Brock Lesnar’s UFC 226 post-fight antics covered by WWE.COM

WWE covered the news of Brock Lesnar attending the UFC 226 pay-per-view and the post-fight antics with an article on WWE.COM complete with videos.

“After Cormier knocked Miocic out in the first round to become both the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and UFC Heavyweight Champion, he called out Lesnar and invited him into the octagon. Brock immediately shoved the new champ across the cage before delivering a profanity-laden tirade on the microphone,” the WWE.COM article reads.

“Later in the night, during the post-show press conference, UFC President Dana White confirmed that Cormier vs. Lesnar would be happening in the future. He added that no date had been set,” the story continues.

The WWE.COM article noted the rumors that have been surrounding Lesnar’s move back to the UFC since Elimination Chamber in February when Lesnar posed with UFC President Dana White for a photo sporting a UFC shirt.

