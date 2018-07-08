Brock Lesnar To Challenge Daniel Cormier For UFC Heavyweight Title

Brock Lesnar, the WWE Universal Champion, is headed back to the Octagon.

Lesnar is officially back in UFC and will face the new UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, with Cormier putting his title on the line. While the date and location have not been confirmed, Lesnar is expected to return to UFC in March 2019, after he completes the drug testing required by the UFC’s Anti-Doping Policy.

Cormier became the new UFC Heavyweight Champion after knocking out Stipe Miocic, in the first round at UFC 226 last night. Cormier is also the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, making him only the second fighter to hold both titles simultaneously.

Brock Lesnar had a front row seat for the Cormier/Miocic fight and entered the ring after being summoned by Cormier. The two went at each other and had to be separated.

DC calls out Brock Lesnar! LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Lesnar has not competed in UFC since July 9, 2016. He defeated Mark Hunt, but the decision was overturned and ruled a no-contest, after Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance. Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion but has not won a UFC match since 2010. Lesnar turns 41 years old on July 12th. Daniel Cormier has said he would retire from UFC after he turns 40 years old, which would be March 20, 2019.

Brock Lesnar is currently the WWE Universal Champion, at title he has held for 461 days. Lesnar defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, to win the title. Lesnar has not competed in a WWE match since defeating Roman Reigns to retain the Universal Championship, at The Greatest Royal Rumble, held in late-April in Saudi Arabia.

(Visited 1 times, 53 visits today)