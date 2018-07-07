Young Buck: “Contract season is coming up, we’ll see what happens”

During yesterday’s N JPW G1 Special press conference, the Young Bucks were asked about possibly signing with WWE when their contacts expire in November and about WWE now following Matt Jackson on Twitter.

Matt Jackson on The Young Bucks possibly signing with WWE: “Contract season is coming up, we’ll see what happens. It’s for our families, that’s basically what I think it comes down to at this point.”

When asked about WWE following them last week on Twitter, Matt laughed and said, “I don’t know. I have a really good Twitter account.”

(The Spotlight)

(Visited 1 times, 159 visits today)