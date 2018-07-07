Young Buck: “Contract season is coming up, we’ll see what happens”

Jul 7, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

During yesterday’s N JPW G1 Special press conference, the Young Bucks were asked about possibly signing with WWE when their contacts expire in November and about WWE now following Matt Jackson on Twitter.

Matt Jackson on The Young Bucks possibly signing with WWE: “Contract season is coming up, we’ll see what happens. It’s for our families, that’s basically what I think it comes down to at this point.”

When asked about WWE following them last week on Twitter, Matt laughed and said, “I don’t know. I have a really good Twitter account.”

(The Spotlight)

(Visited 1 times, 159 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

One Response

  1. Nolo King says:
    July 7, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Every wrestler dreams of being in WWE when they are young, it also helps that the money and exposure is so much better than rotting away in a glorified indy show

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Rich Swann talks joining Impact, his debut match, the X-division, his wife, not retiring, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal