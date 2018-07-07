WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 6, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley

2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy

4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler (w/Drew McIntyre) defeated Seth Rollins

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Deleters of Worlds defeated Titus Worldwide and The B-Team

6. Singles Match (w/Mickie James and Alexa Bliss as the Special Guest Referees)

Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik defeated The Brian Kendrick, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and Drew Gulak

8. Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens, Elias, and Baron Corbin

