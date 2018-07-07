Steve Austin talks about being edited by Vince McMahon

While appearing on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Steve Austin talked about Vince McMahon editing him at first:

“Don’t get me wrong, me and Vince got to be very very good friends, but as you know, talking to Vince or developing a relationship with Vince is a very intimidating thing when you first walk in there.”

“I knew after seven and a half years that I needed to take care of my ass. So I had the wherewithal to talk with Vince McMahon and establish a relationship with him and offer my thoughts and ask questions to the man himself.”

“Like I told him, my response to him was, ‘Vince, you got guys here 6’10, 7 feet tall, 300 to 330 pounds,’ I said, ‘I’m 6’2, 250, black trunks, black boots. If you take my personality, from me, I can’t compete. If you give me my personality, I can compete with anyone you got.’ And he says, ‘Okay Steve.’”

“And then he stopped editing me, and that’s when we starting flying. You got to control your destiny. You can’t just hang it up and say, ‘Hey, creative ain’t got nothing for me.’”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

