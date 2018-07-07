Jim Ross says he won’t return for the Mae Young Classic II

“I don’t have any idea. I would think not. I would assume that if I were going to be involved again that I would have already been contacted and I don’t say that out of – I’ve got plenty to do. I’m very busy; but, I don’t think I did my best work on that project. There were a lot of things that made it challenging to do one’s best work; but, the best effort was there. The results weren’t as good as I hoped they would have been on my end. People say, ‘Well he didn’t have a real good outing.’ They’re probably right. The other thing is the WWE has a lot of good young guys that need work and they’re never gonna get better if you don’t put them in a position to sink or swim. You’ve got proven commodities there; but, you’ve got also some depth issues. I think Tom Phillips would be a great choice to do the Mae Young Classic. He certainly could use more reps. Mauro doesn’t; but, he’d do great, my gosh. The guys that are there, they’re staffed. They don’t need me to help and I understand that. I’ve got no problem with it. I really don’t. I’m staying busy enough.”

source: The Ross Report

