Investigation report on Enzo Amore’s rape case confirms Amore did not know of investigation

The Phoenix PD investigation report on Enzo Amore’s alleged rape case obtained by ProWrestlingSheet.com corroborates Enzo Amore’s side of the story, confirming that he was not aware that he was under investigation.

The report states that Phoenix PD started working on the case on October 23, 2017 but Amore was never contacted by police until his alleged victim, Philomena Sheahan, came out in public with the story in January 2018.

“After the victim public disclosed the active investigation, the suspect [redacted] now had knowledge of the investigation and all contact was directly to his attorneys,” the report stated.

Amore was first suspended and then fired in the same day by WWE for failing to disclose that he was under investigation. Amore stuck to his guns saying he did not know that he was under investigation and the police report obtained by Pro Wrestling Sheet puts him in the clear.

“In reviewing the totality of this investigation, it does not warrant the submission for any criminal charges at this time. There is insufficient evidence to corroborate the victim’s disclosure of sexual assault. There were no witnesses to the incident and the forensic examination and crime lab results do not provide evidence of a sexual assault at this time,” the report states.

“Cell phone and social media data and information contradict some of the initial statements about the incidents and there is no cell phone or social media data that can corroborate the sexual assault disclosure. Witness statements made to law enforcement contradict the victim’s statement.”

The report continues to say that video surveillance does confirm that both Amore and Sheahan were together at the Clarendon Hotel on the night of the alleged assault and footage from later in the morning shows the alleged victim leaving. “The video surveillance does not capture or corroborate the disclosure of sexual assault.”

The report concludes stating that if new evidence comes to light that can corroborate the alleged victim’s story, the case could be re-opened and further investigated but until that happens, the case is closed.

