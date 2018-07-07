Glenn “Kane” Jacobs’ mayoral election opponent slams him for still appearing on WWE TV

Glenn “Kane” Jacobs’ opponent in the mayoral election next month has criticized him for still appearing on WWE television when he should be preparing for the election.

Democrat Linda Haney told The Knoxville News Sentinel that she is “stunned” to see that Jacobs is still pursuing wrestling and thought that it was in his past now. “I thought in this crucial time he’d want to be here and be with the people.” She said that while being an entertainer doesn’t make you a political figure and may get him “some votes,” she thinks people want someone “with common sense who is ready to lead.”

But the Big Red Machine was having none of it. He told the Knoxville News Sentinel that his schedule with WWE is sporadic and it’s not having an impact on his election preparation. He also said that if he wins the election, he will still make special appearances for WWE.

“After I am elected mayor, I’ll be mayor. I may still do a few special things,” Jacobs said. “I’ve done it for 23 years now and have quite a history, it’ll always be part of my life. I think the question is, if I am taking it seriously, and of course I am. I wouldn’t be running if not.”

Kane said that you can’t make everyone happy and you do what you can and that’s it, noting that he’ll always get criticism no matter what he does.

Jacobs is expected to win the election in a landslide in the heavily-red Knox County. He won the Republican primary in May by just 23 votes. The election is set for August 2.

