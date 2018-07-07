Edge headed to the United Kingdom this fall

WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Edge will be heading to the UK and Ireland in late September/early October on a special Speaking Tour for Inside The Ropes. The Rated R Superstar will be heading to the following venues for the ‘Living on The Edge’ tour:

September 29th – The Grand, London

October 6th – The Limelight, Belfast

October 7th – The Tivoli, Dublin

October 21st – The Comedy Store, Manchester

October 28th – The Garage, Glasgow

Tickets for the tour are now available to purchase through Inside The Ropes’ official site.

