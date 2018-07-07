AJPW “GROWIN’ UP Vol. 13” Results – July 5, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. NEXTREAM (Naoya Nomura and Yuma Aoyagi) defeated Yohei Nakajima and Black Tiger VII

2. Takao Omori and Yoshitatsu defeated KAI and Atsushi Maruyama

3. GROWIN UP

Jun Akiyama defeated Keiichi Sato

4. Sweeper (Ryouji Sai and Dylan James) defeated Magic Giants (Shuji Ishikawa and Revlon)

5. AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Prelude – Road to Jr. Tag Battle of Glory

Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI defeated Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato)

6. Tanabata Last Minute Special Tag Team Match

Kento Miyahara and Suwama vs. Zeus and Jake Lee (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)

