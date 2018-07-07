AJPW “GROWIN’ UP Vol. 13” Results – July 5, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

Jul 7, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. NEXTREAM (Naoya Nomura and Yuma Aoyagi) defeated Yohei Nakajima and Black Tiger VII

2. Takao Omori and Yoshitatsu defeated KAI and Atsushi Maruyama

3. GROWIN UP
Jun Akiyama defeated Keiichi Sato

4. Sweeper (Ryouji Sai and Dylan James) defeated Magic Giants (Shuji Ishikawa and Revlon)

5. AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Prelude – Road to Jr. Tag Battle of Glory
Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI defeated Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato)

6. Tanabata Last Minute Special Tag Team Match
Kento Miyahara and Suwama vs. Zeus and Jake Lee (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)

