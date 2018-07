Source: WWE expects Bray Wyatt to work the Extreme Rules

Bray Wyatt injury update from Dave Meltzer:

“Bray Wyatt, they also expect on the PPV. He’s in the Tag Team Championship Match with Matt Hardy against Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel. I don’t think he (Wyatt) is gonna make the house shows this weekend. But they’re hopeful for him. He’s meeting with the doctor on Friday, which means they’re hopeful for him on Monday at Raw.”

