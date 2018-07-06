Ring of Honor issues statement regarding Taeler Hendrix’s allegations against Jay Lethal

ROH has released a statement regarding Taeler Hendrix accusing Jay Lethal of getting her kicked off TV for not sleeping with him

“We were troubled to hear the allegations that surfaced last night on Twitter. We take these matters very seriously, and will be investigating this situation thoroughly, and will be reviewing all evidence related to the matter. Ring of Honor strives to provide an environment and workplace where all male and female wrestlers are free from any misconduct or abuse. We will take appropriate action upon the conclusion of our findings”

