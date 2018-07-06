Mark Cuban Says NJPW Has Best Pro Wrestling In The World

Mark Cuban is known to speak his mind and did just that when talking about New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The AXS TV CEO recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard to talk about various topics. In this interview, Cuban stated that he believes NJPW is the best promotion in the world right now.

Cuban brought up how they are looking for great content to use on the network and that NJPW is the best pro wrestling in the world. He bragged about how the network has a great track record of acquiring top international content in sports and entertainment and adapting it for the U.S. market.

The reason he believes NJPW is the best promotion is due to their long-term storytelling that has a payoff.

“The tension between Kenny Omega and Cody has been building on AXS TV since June of 2017 when Cody tried to ‘throw in the towel’ during Kenny’s title shot with Okada. Add in the iconic voice and storytelling of wrestling Hall of Famer Jim Ross and MMA champ Josh Barnett for July 7, and you have must-see TV.”

Back in May, it was officially announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling had hired a new President, Harold Meij. He will be the first NJPW President who is not Japanese.

Bushiroad President (parent owner of NJPW) Takaaki Kidani made the decision to bring him into the promotion and replace Katsuhiko Harada.

Cuban spoke about this hiring and made it clear that the network is excited by the hire because Meij has told them that this goal is to increase the amount of English content and increasing the international fanbase offers many opportunities for them to work together.

“We look forward to hearing his long-term strategy and having AXS TV play a major role in New Japan’s U.S. expansion efforts.”

