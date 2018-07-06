Impact’s Fallah Bahh on the original of his ring name, Vader, video games, more

by Ite Lemalu

I am privileged to be interviewing IMPACT Wrestling star, Fallah Bahh. I first saw Fallah on an episode of IMPACT Wrestling in January 2017. His build and wrestling style reminded me so much of the late great Rodney “Yokozuna” Anoa’i. Fallah was introduced to the international audience as part of a menacing ‘foreign’ tag team, Fallah soon broke away into singles competition and became a beloved fan favourite. Fallah has kindly put some time aside to answer some questions.

Fallah, before we go ahead, I’d like to thank you for your time. Please tell us about yourself; where you were born and where you grew up, your cultural identity, favourite TV shows, musical influences, or favourite video games?

@FALLAH1: “Thank you for having me! I’m Fallah Bahh, Filipino pro wrestler that has been wrestling in the northeast area for the past 13 years. I was born in Newark, New Jersey, but I was raised in Bloomfield. I don’t really watch TV, I mostly watch random stuff on Youtube. I have no real knowledge of new music lol, BUT I do listen to a lot of different genres … anything after 2010, I’M OBLIVIOUS. I DO HOWEVER HAVE A LOVE FOR VIDEO GAMES. My childhood consisted of playing WCW Revenge/ WWF No Mercy and games with amazing characters like Street Fighter and Metal Gear Solid.”

Were you a wrestling fan during your childhood? If so, what wrestling company (or companies) did you follow, and who were your favourite wrestlers?

@FALLAH1: “I was always a fan growing up as a kid the flashy characters that the WWF had at the time got my attention and made me fall in love with pro wrestling. When I got older I grew to love ECW, it was in a different time so I felt like I found an alternative.”

At what part in your life did you decide to become a pro wrestler?

@FALLAH1: “There wasn’t a particular moment, it was something I always wanted to do.”

Living in the North East of the United States, you must have had some great wrestling schools to apply for; who did you train under?

@FALLAH1: “I trained under Kevin Knight at the IWF.”

Your followers on social media are entertained continuously by your posts, and a particular theme you like to share about yourself is that you are a fan of the Street Fighter 2 video game. In fact, you’ve incorporated a move from the game into your move set. Are there other influences outside of pro wrestling that has helped inspire the Fallah Bahh character?

@FALLAH1: “I try as much as I can to find inspiration in all forms of entertainment, I’m a huge E Honda fan; my logo has a panda wearing his face paint!”

What was the idea behind the creation of the name Fallah Bahh?

@FALLAH1: “The name Fallah was given to me when I first started wrestling shows so early in my career, as Fallah. BAHH, on the other hand, was given to me by accident, haha. I needed a last name on Facebook so I put Bahh because I had been screaming Bahh in my matches. Pat Buck who had a big hand in developing my character told me to use it.”

You made your IMPACT Wrestling in 2017 as a villain; and as time passed, your character became an underdog favourite with the fans. Was it IMPACT Wrestling’s plan to turn you into a good guy, or did the crowd already make that decision for the company?

@FALLAH1: “I feel it happened organically. I will forever be grateful with the connection I have with the IMPACT fans.”

A major turning point in your time with IMPACT was when you challenged EC3 in a series of matches for the Grand Championship. What are your memories of those high-profile bouts?

@FALLAH1: “That match was huge for me! Not only was it my first match in Canada, it was my first title match in Impact. I remember the fans not knowing who I was in the beginning, but I got there respect by the end of the night.”

During those matches with EC3, you began to display more of your athleticism and added more moves to your to your IMPACT repertoire. I personally liked the European rounds for the Grand Championship format, and it may have allowed you to show more of your abilities: In addition to the running cross body and Samoan drop, you also introduced the belly to belly suplex. Can IMPACT fans see other moves added that you are currently performing outside of the company?

@FALLAH1: “Definitely! I have a few tricks up my sleeves that the impact fans have yet to see.”

You became part of a trio with Richard Justice and Tyrus for the significant purpose of combating fat shaming. The idea was short-lived when Tyrus left IMPACT. Do you think the story should have continued considering that there is a definite stigma against big people?

@FALLAH1: “Yes! I’m still bummed, we had something different (Big man stable) there was so much potential.”

Following the announcement of Vader’s passing, you posted a photo of yourself and Vader standing next to each other on a ring apron during what I assume was a 6 man tag team match. Can you tell us about that specific event you shared with Vader?

@FALLAH1: “That pic was taken from a Warriors of Wrestling event in Brooklyn, NY in 2014. Bryan Harley, Vader and I faced Jason Kross, Jack Gallows and Abdul Nassir.”

Do you have any memories of Vader that you’d like to share?

@FALLAH1: “I’ll never forget how lucky I felt being on the same side as Vader and not being on the receiving end of his offense, HAHAHA! Even at his age he was still competing the best he could and still throwing bear claw like punches.”

Who is your favourite opponent thus far; is there a wrestler that you’d like to wrestle but have yet to face off against; and if there was a wrestler from the past that you would’ve liked to have a match with, who would that person be?

@FALLAH1: “Anybody that can make me perform at a higher level than I’m used to are my favorite opponents. Facing people like Dan Maff, and Darren Young help me layout to my character. Hands down, I would love to have worked with Yokozuna, he is someone that I studied, admired, and patterned my look after.”

You have a fan base that is rich in diversity, is there anything you would like to say to your fans as we close off?

@FALLAH1: “I’m just grateful the fans took me in the way they did. Just know that I am thankful for this opportunity to connect with all of you and I hope you enjoy this ride like I am.”

Fallah Bahh will be with WrestlePro on July 6 in Union, NJ, and again with WrestlePro on July 13 in Windsor, NJ. Once again, my thanks to Fallah Bahh for his time.

