Impact Wrestling Results – July 5, 2018 – Windsor, Ontario, Canada

1. Fenix defeated Rich Swann

-After the match, oVe rush the ring and attack Fenix. Pentagon Jr. comes out for the save, but then attacks Fenix as well. Pentago Jr. takes off his mask, but Sami Callihan is revealed instead. As Callihan tries to unmask Fenix, the actual Pentagon Jr. rushes the ring and sends Callihan to the outside.

2. Killer Kross defeated Fallah Bahh (w/KM)

-After the match, Kross continues to attack Bahh. KM tries to help, but Kross attacks him as well. Petey Williams rushes the ring and hits Kross with a chair a few times beofre Kross leaves the ring.

3. Madison Rayne and Allie defeated Su Yung and The Undead Maid of Honor

-During the match, Tessa Blanchard attacled Rayne, but Allie was able to make the save and send Blanchard off.

4. Katrina (w/Grado) defeated Rebel

5. Brian Cage defeated Kongo Kong (w/Jimmy Jacobs)

-LAX comes to the ring. Konnan continues to accuse King of being a part of the attack on him. King calls himself the future and says Konnan is the past. King tries to get Santana and Ortiz to join him, but they flip him off and stick with Konnan. Hernandez and Homicide appear and attack Santana and Ortiz while King chokes Konnan. Security tries to help Santana, Ortiz, and Konnan, but Hernandez and Homicide toss them aside. Hernandez, Homicide, and King leave Ortiz, Santana, and Konnan lying in the ring.

Updated Slammiversary XVI Card:

1. Impact World Championship: Austin Aries vs. Moose

2. Impact Knockouts Championship: Su Yung vs. Madison Rayne

3. Impact X Division Championship: Matt Sydal vs. Brian Cage

4. Mask vs. Hair Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

5. Four-Way Match: Fenix vs. Johnny Impact vs. Rich Swann vs. Taiji Ishimori

6. House of Hardcore Rules Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Tommy Dreamer

